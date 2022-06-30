Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $2.01 Million Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,161 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of C. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.0% in the first quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 109,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,867,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at $641,000. Karpas Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 5.3% in the first quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 48,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Inc. grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 12.1% in the first quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 4,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 6.2% in the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Citigroup from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.63.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $47.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.40 and a 52 week high of $74.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.74 and its 200 day moving average is $56.44. The company has a market cap of $93.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.60.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.12 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.06%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

