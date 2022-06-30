Wedbush Securities Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,540,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,823,179,000 after buying an additional 4,463,503 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,895,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,484,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,600,236,000 after buying an additional 1,173,002 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,151,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,200,903,000 after buying an additional 741,429 shares during the period. Finally, UNC Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,691,000.

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $145.97 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $139.96 and a one year high of $171.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $153.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.96.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

