Wedbush Securities Inc. Raises Stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF worth $2,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HACK. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the fourth quarter worth $61,000.

Shares of HACK opened at $46.36 on Thursday. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 1-year low of $43.20 and a 1-year high of $67.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.06.

