Wedbush Securities Inc. Lowers Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $2,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 54.6% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 1,650.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 79.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MELI shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,685.00 to $1,440.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Monday, June 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,649.00.

NASDAQ MELI opened at $660.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.87 and a beta of 1.58. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $600.68 and a 52-week high of $1,970.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $798.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,009.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

