Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 446 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJH. Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 11,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 5,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJH opened at $228.35 on Thursday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $218.00 and a 12-month high of $292.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $242.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.90.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

