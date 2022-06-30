Wedbush Securities Inc. Reduces Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,518 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $2,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patten Group Inc. increased its stake in Illumina by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 1,372 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 990 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,828 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 943 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. 86.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $186.43 on Thursday. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $180.00 and a one year high of $526.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $239.13 and its 200 day moving average is $313.82. The stock has a market cap of $29.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 15.04%. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total transaction of $53,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,833 shares in the company, valued at $8,987,820.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,988 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.01, for a total value of $715,699.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,078,697.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,080 shares of company stock worth $1,747,022. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $400.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $555.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $435.92.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

