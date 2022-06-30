Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $2.33 Million Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,906 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the third quarter valued at about $1,222,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 5.4% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 30,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Altria Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 26,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 15,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. 59.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

MO has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen reduced their price target on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays cut Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.11.

Shares of MO opened at $41.76 on Thursday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.00 and a 52-week high of $57.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.97. The firm has a market cap of $75.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.50.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 2,506.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 219.51%.

Altria Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.