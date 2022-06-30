iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,957,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 146,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,609,000 after purchasing an additional 31,413 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWF opened at $221.46 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $207.97 and a 12 month high of $311.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $232.39 and its 200-day moving average is $261.62.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

