Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $2.71 Million Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $2,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 419.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 264.9% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 65,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,564,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,766,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FTCS opened at $70.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.50. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $66.86 and a 1-year high of $85.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.179 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile (Get Rating)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

