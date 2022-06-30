Graypoint LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SUSA. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,123,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 96,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,994,000 after buying an additional 10,756 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 42,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,520,000 after buying an additional 4,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Lighthouse investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. White Lighthouse investment Management Inc. now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SUSA opened at $81.48 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.70. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 1 year low of $77.59 and a 1 year high of $106.97.

