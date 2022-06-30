Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $2.80 Million Stock Position in GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:XOUT)

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its position in GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:XOUT – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,195 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 2.26% of GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF worth $2,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF by 471.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $586,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council lifted its position in GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 17,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 4,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XOUT opened at $33.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.14. GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF has a one year low of $31.47 and a one year high of $46.06.

