General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Bought by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,878 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GM. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of General Motors by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,855 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 14,643 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,749 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 5,796 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GM opened at $33.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.22. The company has a market cap of $48.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.20. General Motors has a 1 year low of $30.65 and a 1 year high of $67.21.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $35.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.25 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other General Motors news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $1,001,180.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,196.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 35,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.79 per share, with a total value of $1,357,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,266,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of General Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $74.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.17.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

