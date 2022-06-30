Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Acquired by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 692 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 143.4% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2,006.9% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter valued at $51,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $53.13 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $51.78 and a 1 year high of $70.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.78.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

