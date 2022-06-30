FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $22.50-$24.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $22.41. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE FDX opened at $233.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. FedEx has a twelve month low of $192.82 and a twelve month high of $302.65. The company has a market cap of $60.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $215.04 and its 200 day moving average is $226.93.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by $0.07. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 23.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.17%.

FDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $333.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $294.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $298.95.

In other FedEx news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $767,882.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in FedEx by 553.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in FedEx by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 636 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 853 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

