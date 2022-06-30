FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $22.50-$24.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $22.41. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
NYSE FDX opened at $233.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. FedEx has a twelve month low of $192.82 and a twelve month high of $302.65. The company has a market cap of $60.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $215.04 and its 200 day moving average is $226.93.
FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by $0.07. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 23.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
FDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $333.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $294.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $298.95.
In other FedEx news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $767,882.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in FedEx by 553.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in FedEx by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 636 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 853 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.
