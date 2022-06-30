Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,718 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PLTR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 8.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 449,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,809,000 after purchasing an additional 35,182 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 268.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 209,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,029,000 after purchasing an additional 152,478 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 165.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 261,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,297,000 after acquiring an additional 163,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 46,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 17,792 shares during the last quarter. 40.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

PLTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.27.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 22,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $182,007.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 697,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,602,563.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 36,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total transaction of $501,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,939,626 shares in the company, valued at $26,669,857.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 196,806 shares of company stock worth $1,963,258 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PLTR opened at $9.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.92 and a beta of 5.05. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.44 and a 12 month high of $29.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.03 and its 200 day moving average is $12.36.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $446.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.51 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.25% and a positive return on equity of 12.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Palantir Technologies (Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.