Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Stock Position Lifted by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,024 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLUG. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Plug Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Plug Power by 929.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 968 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Plug Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Plug Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Plug Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 52.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PLUG opened at $16.35 on Thursday. Plug Power Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.70 and a fifty-two week high of $46.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.83 and a 200-day moving average of $22.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 11.44 and a quick ratio of 10.51. The company has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of -16.86 and a beta of 1.73.

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.11). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 11.78% and a negative net margin of 97.29%. The firm had revenue of $140.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PLUG shares. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Plug Power from $49.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Plug Power from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Plug Power from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Plug Power from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Plug Power to $20.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.24.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the mobility, material handling, and stationary power markets in North America and internationally. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

