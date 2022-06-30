Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 18 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 969 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 865 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 3,142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ORLY shares. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $720.00 to $662.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $837.00 to $788.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $721.04.

In related news, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total transaction of $3,446,650.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,045,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves bought 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $572.77 per share, for a total transaction of $100,234.75. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,967.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $637.13 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $626.57 and its 200-day moving average is $661.07. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $562.90 and a 12-month high of $748.68. The firm has a market cap of $41.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.04.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.43 by ($0.26). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 2,699.29%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

