Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 11,368 Shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,368 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Stem worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Stem by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Stem by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 56,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stem by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Stem in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stem in the 4th quarter valued at about $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on STEM. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Stem in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Stem from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Stem in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Stem from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Stem from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

NYSE:STEM opened at $7.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 2.26. Stem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.72 and a twelve month high of $37.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.94.

In other news, CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 5,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total value of $38,049.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,644,210.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William John Bush sold 37,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total transaction of $284,104.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 345,850 shares in the company, valued at $2,635,377. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,140 shares of company stock worth $400,170.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

