SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Shares Acquired by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 756,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,524,000 after buying an additional 35,389 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 661,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,807,000 after buying an additional 12,588 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,122,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 275,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,955,000 after buying an additional 136,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 176,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,160,000 after buying an additional 65,815 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:JNK opened at $90.82 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.26. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $89.81 and a 52-week high of $110.14.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.