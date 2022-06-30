Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $928,000 Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARCC. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. 29.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $17.87 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.23 and its 200-day moving average is $20.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. Ares Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $17.03 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.01.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The investment management company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.06). Ares Capital had a net margin of 75.13% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Lewis Smith bought 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,658,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven B. Mckeever bought 2,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $49,811.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,944 shares in the company, valued at $806,744.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 356,775 shares of company stock worth $6,381,371 in the last quarter. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ARCC has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Hovde Group reduced their target price on shares of Ares Capital to $19.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

