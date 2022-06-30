Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Sells 20,526 Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Get Rating) by 68.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,526 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 322.3% during the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 46,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 35,222 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group increased its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 72,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $4,562,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $337,000.

Shares of BAB stock opened at $27.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.96. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $26.60 and a 52 week high of $34.00.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

