Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) Shares Bought by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,394 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFFD. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,939,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,713,000 after buying an additional 235,583 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,029,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,280,000 after buying an additional 446,336 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,888,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,641,000 after buying an additional 54,744 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,786,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,014,000 after buying an additional 377,494 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,375,000.

Shares of BATS PFFD opened at $21.28 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.43 and a 200-day moving average of $23.11. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $23.70 and a 52-week high of $25.77.

