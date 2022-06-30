Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,439 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,741,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,563,519,000 after buying an additional 9,884,447 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,597,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,101,102,000 after buying an additional 2,984,878 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,443,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,102,043,000 after buying an additional 2,035,444 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,269,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,976,429,000 after buying an additional 2,213,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,222,027,000. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 153,466 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $9,979,893.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 136,513 shares in the company, valued at $8,877,440.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $9,323,396.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 121,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,849,910.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 412,161 shares of company stock worth $26,786,278 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Cowen raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.05.

Shares of KO opened at $62.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.70. The firm has a market cap of $271.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.95%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

