Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.7% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 19,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,408,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,689,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PEP. UBS Group decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.13.

In related news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,523.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $166.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $230.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.93. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $147.20 and a one year high of $177.62.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 62.93%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

