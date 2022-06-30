Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 51 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Berkshire Money Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 350,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $121,582,000 after acquiring an additional 57,800 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 234,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 142,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,573,000 after acquiring an additional 15,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 188.9% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 22,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,661,000 after acquiring an additional 14,444 shares during the last quarter. 30.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

DIA opened at $310.05 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $321.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $339.46. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $296.39 and a 52 week high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.