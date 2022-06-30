Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Has $428,000 Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 739,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,941,000 after purchasing an additional 93,654 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 7,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 185,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,530,000 after purchasing an additional 14,572 shares during the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.82 per share, for a total transaction of $996,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,032,692.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

TFC opened at $47.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.87. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $44.75 and a 1-year high of $68.95. The company has a market cap of $63.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

TFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.46.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

