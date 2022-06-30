Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Sells 207 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.05.

In other Coca-Cola news, COO Brian John Smith sold 35,800 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $2,400,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,787,902.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 153,466 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $9,979,893.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,877,440.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 412,161 shares of company stock valued at $26,786,278. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE KO opened at $62.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $271.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.70.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.95%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

