ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Sold by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARKK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 192.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,924,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,898 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 4,055.4% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 229,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,661,000 after purchasing an additional 223,493 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at $8,919,000. Advisor Resource Council grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 323.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 115,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,895,000 after purchasing an additional 88,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $6,475,000.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $41.51 on Thursday. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.10 and a fifty-two week high of $132.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.06.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.