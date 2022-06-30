Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,719 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EEM stock opened at $40.29 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.94 and a fifty-two week high of $55.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.03.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

