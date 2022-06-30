AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of 0.0448 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $11.33 on Thursday. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.88 and a 1 year high of $15.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.50 and a 200-day moving average of $12.79.

In other news, Director Garry L. Moody sold 4,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $55,766.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 8,488 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 77,296 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 15,526 shares in the last quarter.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

