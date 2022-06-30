AT&T Inc. (T) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 8th

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.2775 per share by the technology company on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th.

AT&T has raised its dividend by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years. AT&T has a payout ratio of 43.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect AT&T to earn $2.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.11 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.2%.

Get AT&T alerts:

NYSE:T opened at $20.95 on Thursday. AT&T has a one year low of $16.62 and a one year high of $22.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $149.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.67.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AT&T will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in AT&T by 71.8% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,743,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,054,000 after purchasing an additional 9,921,029 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in AT&T by 202.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,567,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,942,000 after buying an additional 3,057,603 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in AT&T by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,962,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,992,000 after buying an additional 351,107 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in AT&T by 720.0% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 2,047,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,374,000 after buying an additional 1,797,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,795,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,425,000 after buying an additional 67,424 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on T. StockNews.com raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.56.

About AT&T (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.