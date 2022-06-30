Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (MDRRP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 on July 21st

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRRP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 18th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 15th.
MDRRP stock opened at $19.54 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.47. Medalist Diversified REIT has a 52 week low of $19.39 and a 52 week high of $24.69.
Medalist Diversified REIT Company Profile
