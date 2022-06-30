AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (AFB) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 7th

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.0448 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th.

Shares of AFB stock opened at $11.33 on Thursday. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.88 and a 12 month high of $15.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.79.

In other news, Director Garry L. Moody sold 4,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $55,766.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AFB. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 72.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 8,488 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter worth $261,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter worth $299,000. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 25.1% in the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 77,296 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 15,526 shares during the period.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

