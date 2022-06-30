Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 21,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,356,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.0% during the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 624.7% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 131,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,163,000 after buying an additional 113,745 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 285.4% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 22,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after buying an additional 16,439 shares during the period. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $566,000. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $54,251.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,164.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total transaction of $4,884,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,347,910.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,415 shares of company stock valued at $17,777,055 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

PG stock opened at $142.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $129.50 and a 52 week high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.70%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PG. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $170.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.64.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

