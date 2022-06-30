Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Plans $0.22 Monthly Dividend

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.215 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st.

Main Street Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Main Street Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 81.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Main Street Capital to earn $3.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.5%.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MAIN opened at $38.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.33. Main Street Capital has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $47.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $79.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.59 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 110.79% and a return on equity of 11.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Main Street Capital will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the first quarter valued at about $274,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 6.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 11.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 4,957.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 9,121 shares during the last quarter. 17.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Hovde Group decreased their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital to $37.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.80.

About Main Street Capital (Get Rating)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.