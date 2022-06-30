Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.00

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.003 per share by the bank on Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st.
Itaú Unibanco has a payout ratio of 5.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Itaú Unibanco to earn $0.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.7%.
Shares of ITUB opened at $4.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.79. Itaú Unibanco has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $6.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 816,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after purchasing an additional 214,185 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 422,797 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 172,486 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 296.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 153,645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 114,929 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $664,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,581 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 15,373 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.66% of the company’s stock.
Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.
