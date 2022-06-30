Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.00

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.003 per share by the bank on Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st.

Itaú Unibanco has a payout ratio of 5.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Itaú Unibanco to earn $0.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.7%.

Get Itaú Unibanco alerts:

Shares of ITUB opened at $4.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.79. Itaú Unibanco has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $6.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 16.01%. Equities research analysts forecast that Itaú Unibanco will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 816,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after purchasing an additional 214,185 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 422,797 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 172,486 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 296.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 153,645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 114,929 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $664,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,581 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 15,373 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.