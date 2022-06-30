LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. LiveOne had a negative return on equity of 1,399.02% and a negative net margin of 44.01%. LiveOne updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ LVO opened at $0.80 on Thursday. LiveOne has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $4.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.81 and a 200-day moving average of $0.90.

Get LiveOne alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in LiveOne in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in LiveOne by 123.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 144,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 80,055 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in LiveOne in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in LiveOne by 48.8% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,034,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 339,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in LiveOne by 10.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 192,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 18,070 shares in the last quarter. 34.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on LiveOne from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday.

About LiveOne (Get Rating)

LiveOne, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting/vodcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; PodcastOne, a podcasting platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LiveOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.