Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NYSE:IAE)

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.215 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years.

Shares of IAE stock opened at $6.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.68. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund has a twelve month low of $6.73 and a twelve month high of $9.74.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 5,321 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 166,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 40,264 shares during the period. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 158.3% in the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 340,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after buying an additional 208,573 shares during the period.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

