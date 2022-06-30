Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NYSE:IAE)

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.215 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st.
Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years.
Shares of IAE stock opened at $6.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.68. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund has a twelve month low of $6.73 and a twelve month high of $9.74.
Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
