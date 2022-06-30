Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (NYSE:HASI)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has increased its dividend by an average of 2.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a payout ratio of 67.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital to earn $1.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.9%.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

NYSE HASI opened at $36.61 on Thursday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a fifty-two week low of $33.61 and a fifty-two week high of $65.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 18.00 and a current ratio of 18.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.43.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital ( NYSE:HASI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 54.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HASI shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 13th. TheStreet downgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.50.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel acquired 2,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.41 per share, with a total value of $99,809.88. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 535,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,033,316.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Lipson acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.18 per share, with a total value of $111,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,142,801.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HASI. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $286,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 4,019 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $416,000. 77.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (Get Rating)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.