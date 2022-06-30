The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Increases Dividend to $0.80 Per Share

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.801 per share by the bank on Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79.

Bank of Nova Scotia has raised its dividend by an average of 5.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Bank of Nova Scotia has a dividend payout ratio of 48.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Bank of Nova Scotia to earn $6.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.9%.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

NYSE:BNS opened at $59.55 on Thursday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $57.93 and a 12-month high of $74.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $71.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.93.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 25.78% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BNS shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. TD Securities increased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the first quarter worth $266,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 59.6% in the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 104,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,492,000 after buying an additional 38,996 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 776.2% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 60,692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,353,000 after buying an additional 53,765 shares during the period. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.6% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Nova Scotia (Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.