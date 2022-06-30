Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st.

Whitestone REIT has decreased its dividend by an average of 27.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Whitestone REIT has a payout ratio of 42.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Whitestone REIT to earn $0.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.2%.

Get Whitestone REIT alerts:

NYSE WSR opened at $10.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.55. The company has a market capitalization of $523.42 million, a PE ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Whitestone REIT has a 12 month low of $7.56 and a 12 month high of $13.66.

Whitestone REIT ( NYSE:WSR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). Whitestone REIT had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 13.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Whitestone REIT will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WSR. Colliers Securities began coverage on Whitestone REIT in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Whitestone REIT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

About Whitestone REIT (Get Rating)

Whitestone is a community-centered shopping center REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high-quality open-air neighborhood centers primarily in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone seeks to create communities that thrive through creating local connections between consumers in the surrounding communities and a well-crafted mix of national, regional and local tenants that provide daily necessities, needed services, entertainment and experiences.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Whitestone REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitestone REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.