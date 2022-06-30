Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st.
Whitestone REIT has decreased its dividend by an average of 27.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Whitestone REIT has a payout ratio of 42.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Whitestone REIT to earn $0.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.2%.
NYSE WSR opened at $10.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.55. The company has a market capitalization of $523.42 million, a PE ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Whitestone REIT has a 12 month low of $7.56 and a 12 month high of $13.66.
Several brokerages have issued reports on WSR. Colliers Securities began coverage on Whitestone REIT in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Whitestone REIT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.
About Whitestone REIT (Get Rating)
Whitestone is a community-centered shopping center REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high-quality open-air neighborhood centers primarily in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone seeks to create communities that thrive through creating local connections between consumers in the surrounding communities and a well-crafted mix of national, regional and local tenants that provide daily necessities, needed services, entertainment and experiences.
