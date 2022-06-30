ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st.

ESCO Technologies has a payout ratio of 8.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect ESCO Technologies to earn $3.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.4%.

ESCO Technologies stock opened at $66.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ESCO Technologies has a 12-month low of $60.03 and a 12-month high of $97.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.86 and its 200 day moving average is $72.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 1.16.

ESCO Technologies ( NYSE:ESE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $204.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that ESCO Technologies will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 5.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 5.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,685 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 942,295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $65,885,000 after purchasing an additional 37,361 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 9.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 448,261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,343,000 after purchasing an additional 37,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 63.6% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,640 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ESCO Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

