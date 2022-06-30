Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 13.1% annually over the last three years.

Shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund stock opened at $5.50 on Thursday. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $6.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IGD. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $369,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 233,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 36,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,356,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,946,000 after purchasing an additional 367,369 shares in the last quarter.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

