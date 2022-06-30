Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Declares $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 17th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.2075 per share on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st.

Globe Life has a payout ratio of 9.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of GL opened at $97.94 on Thursday. Globe Life has a 1-year low of $85.25 and a 1-year high of $108.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.91 and a 200 day moving average of $98.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.02). Globe Life had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Globe Life news, Director Charles E. Adair sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.60, for a total transaction of $304,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,699 shares in the company, valued at $782,218.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total transaction of $98,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,488.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,882 shares of company stock worth $4,555,972. 4.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GL. Allstate Corp boosted its stake in Globe Life by 4.0% during the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Globe Life by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Globe Life by 3.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Globe Life by 9.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Globe Life by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. 75.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Globe Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Globe Life in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.50.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

