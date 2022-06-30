Lendefi (new) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.94 Million (LDFI)

Lendefi (new) (LDFI) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 30th. One Lendefi (new) coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Lendefi (new) has a total market capitalization of $1.94 million and approximately $19,205.00 worth of Lendefi (new) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Lendefi (new) has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lendefi (new) Coin Profile

Lendefi (new)’s genesis date was January 20th, 2021. Lendefi (new)’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,887,779,997 coins. Lendefi (new)’s official Twitter account is @lendefi_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lendefi is designed to be a win-win for both borrowers and lenders. Both parties may enjoy the benefits of a DeFi system without worrying about middle-men, red tape and counterparty risks. “

Buying and Selling Lendefi (new)

