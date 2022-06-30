Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, Briefing.com reports. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a positive return on equity of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $72.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Duck Creek Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NASDAQ:DCT opened at $18.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -460.25, a PEG ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.68. Duck Creek Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $50.90.
In other news, CFO Kevin R. Rhodes bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.66 per share, with a total value of $49,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,288,967.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Duck Creek Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duck Creek Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.89.
Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.
