Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, Briefing.com reports. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a positive return on equity of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $72.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Duck Creek Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCT opened at $18.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -460.25, a PEG ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.68. Duck Creek Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $50.90.

In other news, CFO Kevin R. Rhodes bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.66 per share, with a total value of $49,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,288,967.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 19.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 270,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Duck Creek Technologies during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 293,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 36.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Duck Creek Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duck Creek Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.89.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

