UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.16), Briefing.com reports. UniFirst had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $511.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. UniFirst’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. UniFirst updated its FY22 guidance to $6.65-6.85 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $6.65-$6.85 EPS.

Shares of UniFirst stock opened at $163.49 on Thursday. UniFirst has a 52 week low of $154.72 and a 52 week high of $242.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $165.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.73%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on UniFirst from $213.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com cut UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in UniFirst in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,361,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of UniFirst in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of UniFirst in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 15.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,485 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 33.5% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UniFirst (Get Rating)

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

