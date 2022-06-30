Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR) Short Interest Down 83.2% in June

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 83.2% from the May 31st total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TMKR. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition by 145.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 436,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after acquiring an additional 258,858 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Tastemaker Acquisition by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 271,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after buying an additional 19,203 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new stake in Tastemaker Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $989,000. Towerview LLC increased its holdings in Tastemaker Acquisition by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 1,275,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,610,000 after buying an additional 91,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tastemaker Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $396,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tastemaker Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TMKR opened at $9.92 on Thursday. Tastemaker Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.69 and a 1-year high of $9.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.88.

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the restaurant, hospitality, and related technology and services sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tastemaker Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tastemaker Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.