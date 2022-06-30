BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) Downgraded by TheStreet to C+

TheStreet cut shares of BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
BBQ stock opened at $10.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.89. The company has a market cap of $115.52 million, a P/E ratio of 4.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. BBQ has a fifty-two week low of $10.36 and a fifty-two week high of $19.75.
BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $64.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.91 million. BBQ had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 17.52%. On average, analysts expect that BBQ will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
BBQ Company Profile (Get Rating)
BBQ Holdings, Inc develops, owns, operates, and franchises casual and fast dining restaurants under the Famous Dave's, Village Inn, Clark Crew BBQ, Granite City, Tahoe Joe's Steakhouse, Bakers Square, and Real Urban Barbecue names in the United States, Canada, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers smoked, barbequed, and grilled meats, as well as entrée items, and side dishes and appetizers.
