BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) Downgraded by TheStreet to C+

TheStreet cut shares of BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

BBQ stock opened at $10.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.89. The company has a market cap of $115.52 million, a P/E ratio of 4.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. BBQ has a fifty-two week low of $10.36 and a fifty-two week high of $19.75.

Get BBQ alerts:

BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $64.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.91 million. BBQ had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 17.52%. On average, analysts expect that BBQ will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBQ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BBQ during the third quarter worth approximately $287,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of BBQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of BBQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,699,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BBQ during the first quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BBQ by 40.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 11,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

BBQ Company Profile (Get Rating)

BBQ Holdings, Inc develops, owns, operates, and franchises casual and fast dining restaurants under the Famous Dave's, Village Inn, Clark Crew BBQ, Granite City, Tahoe Joe's Steakhouse, Bakers Square, and Real Urban Barbecue names in the United States, Canada, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers smoked, barbequed, and grilled meats, as well as entrée items, and side dishes and appetizers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BBQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.