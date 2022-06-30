Seedify.fund Tops One Day Volume of $2.11 Million (SFUND)

Seedify.fund (SFUND) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 30th. Seedify.fund has a market capitalization of $26.76 million and $2.11 million worth of Seedify.fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Seedify.fund coin can now be purchased for about $1.09 or 0.00005715 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Seedify.fund has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.91 or 0.00193401 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 94.1% against the dollar and now trades at $293.73 or 0.01539253 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005235 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00092959 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002332 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00016053 BTC.

Seedify.fund Coin Profile

Seedify.fund’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,536,774 coins. Seedify.fund’s official Twitter account is @seedifyfund

Seedify.fund Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seedify.fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seedify.fund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Seedify.fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

